BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $2,322.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00726589 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004999 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003297 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

