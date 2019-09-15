Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $4,927.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00864279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00220239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

