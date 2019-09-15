bitUSD Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00009910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $113.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,063,300 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

