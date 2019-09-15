Bitzeny 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $190,814.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00678012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

