Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.48

Shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $10.54. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 6,935 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 526,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

