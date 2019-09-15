BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given a $567.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been given a $567.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.72.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.96. 556,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.17. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

