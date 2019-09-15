Blakecoin (BLC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $38,831.00 and $46.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.01874505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.02972300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00690975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00729084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00060927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00465159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009028 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,417,021 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

