Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0029

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $484,869.00 and approximately $9,224.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.01171378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

