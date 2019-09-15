Blox (CDT) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Mercatox, Gatecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Blox has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $321,899.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

About Blox

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, BigONE, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

