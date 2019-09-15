bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

BLUE traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 801,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,281. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.28. bluebird bio has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,280.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $1,575,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

