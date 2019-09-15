bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Shares of BLUE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 801,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,281. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $1,575,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

