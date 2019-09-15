BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) a $17.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 3,073,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 192.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,127,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

