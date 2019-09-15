BNP Paribas Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

