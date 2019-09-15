BOLT (BOLT) Trading 52.4% Higher Over Last Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 52.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.01163841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

