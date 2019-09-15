Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 131.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 866.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 97.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,838.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 392,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,844. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

