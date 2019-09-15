Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,246,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,634,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3,277.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $123,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

