BP plc (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.33 ($8.41).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £316.68 ($413.80). Insiders purchased 184 shares of company stock worth $95,172 in the last 90 days.

BP stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 504.01 ($6.59). 26,242,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.58. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

