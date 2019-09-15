Brickblock Market Capitalization Achieves $1.89 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Brickblock has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $16,466.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,328.69 or 0.99942264 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003549 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000631 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

