BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,930. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,409,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,947,930.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $458,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

