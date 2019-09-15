Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 568,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BLIN remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. 58,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,245. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 110.39% and a negative return on equity of 698.77%.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

