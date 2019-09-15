Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.16. 334,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,398. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.