Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Set at $350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) received a $350.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $324.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,186. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average of $286.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $23,607,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

