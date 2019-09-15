Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.47. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.97. 617,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

