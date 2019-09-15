Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AMC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 1,620,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,480. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 749,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

