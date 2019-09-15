Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.47. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 3,366,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,800. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

