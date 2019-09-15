Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $14.85 on Friday, hitting $330.29. 365,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,635. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.00. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

