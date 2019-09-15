Brokerages Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.94. Argo Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Argo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Argo Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. 81,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $78.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

