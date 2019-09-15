Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $297.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.71 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $265.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. 227,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,254. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $3,826,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,873 shares of company stock worth $71,250,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.