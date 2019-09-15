Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,768,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 388,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,822. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.