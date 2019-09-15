Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. Dunkin Brands Group reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,768,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 388,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,822. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

