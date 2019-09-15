Brokerages Expect Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) will post $32.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Intrexon posted sales of $32.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full-year sales of $124.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.21 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on XON shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

XON traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 287,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,245. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $37,418.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $33,825.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at $312,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XON. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Intrexon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 72.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 932,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 138.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrexon (XON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.