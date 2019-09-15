Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.10. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $13.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $15.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.46 to $20.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cfra set a $210.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,295,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

