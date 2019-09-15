Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 346,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,190. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

