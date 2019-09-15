Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $8.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $11.25 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $7.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $37.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.35 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 437,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.