Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,253,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,861.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 52,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 19.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 2,525,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,678. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

