Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post sales of $520.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.56 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $533.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 339,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Ogden acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 130,300 shares of company stock worth $338,303 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $158,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 54.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 187.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

