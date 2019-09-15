Brokerages Set $1.75 Target Price for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fuel Tech an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. Analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

