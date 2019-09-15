Brokerages Set BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT at $2.17

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.