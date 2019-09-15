Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$23.71

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -155.14. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$15.96 and a 12 month high of C$22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.