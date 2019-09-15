Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $30.22

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

PK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

