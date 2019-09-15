Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) PT at €38.59

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.53 ($44.80).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €35.44 ($41.20). The company had a trading volume of 443,522 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 1 year high of €39.21 ($45.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.