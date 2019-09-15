Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

BIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 232,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,074. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

