Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.41 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, TradeOgre, Crex24 and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and $6,428.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00727698 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre, Binance, Poloniex, Coindeal, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

