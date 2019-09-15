Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0791

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bytom has a total market cap of $79.28 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00682129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Neraex, BitMart, BigONE, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, LBank, EXX, FCoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

