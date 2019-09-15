Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Bancorp worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,605 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 766,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,990,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 646,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 1,961,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,075. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,105 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,597. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

