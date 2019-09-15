Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.72. Callidus Capital shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 4,550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Callidus Capital Company Profile (TSE:CBL)

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

