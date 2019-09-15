CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CarMax worth $50,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 181.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 944,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock valued at $31,898,938. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.