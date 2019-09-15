Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.98. 252,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,995. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

