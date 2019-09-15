Caspian (CSP) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $181,358.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.44 or 0.04608838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

