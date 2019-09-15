Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUN. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 316,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,127. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

