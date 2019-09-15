Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,954,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 790,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,381. Celanese has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.